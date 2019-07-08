Comments
SAN QUENTIN – According to the CDCR, condemned inmate John George Brown, 71, was found unresponsive in his prison cell on July 7.
The medical staff performed CPR but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m.
Brown was sentenced to death in Orange County on June 11, 1982 for the murder of 27-year-old Garden Grove Police Officer, Donald F. Reed. Brown opened fire on Reed and two other officers and was later convicted of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.
Brown had been on death row since June 17, 1982.
Oh well….$90,000 a year saved. Since he cost $90,000 a year since 1982, that’s $3,330,000 for housing.