ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Roseville Police Department is warning their community about burglaries from open garage doors.

Police say that garage doors are a common weak point when looking at security. They released a statement with these nine easy tips on how to prevent garage break-ins:

Close your garage door- Open garage doors are invitations to criminals.

Don’t leave your opener in your car- Thieves can break into your car and steal the remote, giving them easy access to your home.

Downsize your remote – Consider replacing the remote with a small key chain version.

Secure the emergency release – Use a zip-tie to secure the emergency release so thieves can’t disable the lock.

Lock your garage from the inside – Padlock the throw latch when you are out of town.

Make sure it’s closed – When leaving your home, wait to make sure the door closes all the way and doesn’t reopen.

Be a good neighbor – Look out for your neighbors’ homes, watching and listening for any suspicious activity.

Secure your side gate – Padlock your side gate so a criminal can’t easily walk into your backyard.

Lock all of your doors – When you leave the house make sure all the doors are locked, even the side garage door and door from your garage to your house.