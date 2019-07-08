  • CBS13On Air

TRACY (CBS13) – A wind-fueled grass fire left a path of destruction in Tracy on Sunday.

It started as a grass fire on Cabrillo Drive, but quickly jumped a canal and railroad tracks – straight to homes on Royal Drive.

A total of 9 buildings were damaged. Firefighters say two homes are a total loss.

All of the families made it out unharmed, but one dog died, pet birds and fish died in the fire.

Officials say 20 mile per hour winds helped fuel the flames.

Firefighters are still searching for hotspots Monday morning and are continuing to investigate how the fire started.

