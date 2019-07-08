SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police said the man who had a medical emergency inside the Golden 1 Center while reportedly trespassing last week died on July 4.
Sacramento police said at approximately 3:33 a.m. on July 2 they responded to the 500 block of David J Stern Walk on a report of a person trespassing. On arrival, officers helped security officers who had already detained and handcuffed the suspect
The suspect was reportedly acting erratically, running through the building, ignoring commands from security officers and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.
Police said the suspect then became unresponsive so officers monitored his vital signs and performed CPR before SFD arrived to take over medical care. The suspect was taken to a local area hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.
The man died two days later while receiving medical treatment, police said. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin has been notified.
An investigation into the incident is underway since the man had a medical emergency while he was detained in police custody.