BUTTONWILLOW (CBS13) – A driver had to be fished out of the California Aqueduct after he crashed his car into the water, authorities say.
The incident happened Monday evening near Buttonwillow.
California Highway Patrol says a driver apparently unfamiliar with the area was speeding when he crashed his Dodge Challenger into the aqueduct.
“Sometimes you just have to take a break and contemplate your life choices,” CHP Buttonwillow wrote in a caption of a photo where the driver can be seen sitting on top of his crashed car, waiting for help.
First responders eventually extended a ladder into the water to get the driver out. He was not hurt.
The man’s car was later hoisted out of the water.
It’s unclear if the driver – whose name has not been released – is facing any charges, aside from the towing bill.