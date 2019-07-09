PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A driver was arrested for reckless driving on SR-193 Tuesday after officers said he tried to pass slow traffic and almost struck two CalTrans workers.
CHP Placerville said workers were setting up signs for one-way traffic control on the highway around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the American River Bridge. A CHP officer was at the scene with their patrol vehicle lights on as a deterrent.
The officer said a driver tried to pass four slower-moving vehicles over the double yellow lines at a high rate of speed, almost striking two CalTrans workers. The driver then swerved back into his lane and cut off another vehicle.
He reportedly told the officer he was in a hurry to visit relatives in the hospital.
The officer arrested the driver and booked him at the El Dorado County jail for reckless driving.
CHP said this is “a classic example of why you will often see a CHP officer working within road construction/repair sites on state highways.”