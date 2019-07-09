  • CBS13On Air

WOODLAND (CBS13) – Granite Construction will be reconstructing a portion of County Road 87 in Esparto starting on July 15.

The Yolo County Administrator’s Office released a statement saying that County Road 87, from County Road 19 to Granite Construction’s Capay Facility, will be closed starting July 15 and is expected until the completion on August 2.

The detour drivers should take around the construction. (Credit: County of Yolo)

All residents within the road closure have access to their driveways at all times and a detour signage to guide traffic will be enforced. The Esparto Convenience Center will not be open to the public. Waste disposal instructions at other facilities will be provided to local residents by Granite Construction.

