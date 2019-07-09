  • CBS13On Air

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The Elk Grove Police Department is looking to identify a suspect from a robbery that occurred on July 8 at an AM/PM on Harbour Point Drive.

Officials described the suspect as a Caucasian male adult, approximately six foot three inches and 200 lbs. Surveillance images do not give a clear view of the suspect’s face but officials hope that someone may recognize the suspect or his skateboard.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Elk Grove Police Department Investigations Bureau (916-478-8060) or Crime Stoppers (916-443-HELP). Those who call Crime Stoppers with information can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

 

 

