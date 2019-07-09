Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person has been taken into police custody at a hotel in Stockton where, police say, a dangerous situation was unfolding.
It is not clear how the man is connected to the unfolding situation.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff is not releasing much information but is warning people to stay away from the La Quinta Inn on West March Lane.
A SWAT team has also responded to the scene.
Guests at the La Quinta Inn said they are not being allowed back into their rooms do to the situation.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.