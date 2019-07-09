BREAKING:Police SWAT team responds to incident at La Quinta Inn on W. March Lane in Stockton.
Filed Under:North Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person has been taken into police custody at a hotel in Stockton where, police say, a dangerous situation was unfolding.

It is not clear how the man is connected to the unfolding situation.

A man was detained by San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday afternoon. It is not clear how he is connected to the incident.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff is not releasing much information but is warning people to stay away from the La Quinta Inn on West March Lane.

A SWAT team has also responded to the scene.

Guests at the La Quinta Inn said they are not being allowed back into their rooms do to the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

