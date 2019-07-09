CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police say an officer and K9 were struck in the gunfire near the Sunrise Mall Tuesday night.
The bullet hit the officer through the slack in his uniforms, so he was not directly hit. Citrus Heights Police Chief Ron Lawrence said the officer was taken to the hospital but will be okay.
Officers said a K9 Officer was shot in the face and was transported to a veterinary hospital where it remains under medical care. The names of the K9 and the officer were not released.
According to Lt. Chad Morris, the police department received a call of shots fired in the Sunrise Mall parking lot around 7:25 p.m. As soon as the police patrol units arrived on the scene near Macy’s, Morris said the gunman started shooting at officers.
The responding officers returned gunfire, killing the suspect at the scene.
Police said a bullet did go through a bystander’s windshield. The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but she is okay, Morris said.
No other information about the suspect is available at this time.
Citrus Heights police are asking anyone who has more information about the incident to contact them on their non-emergency line (916) 727-5500.
This is sickening just hearing this.