FOLSOM (CBS13) – The Folsom Triathlon will be taking place on Sunday July 14, causing multiple roads to be closed.
The events will take place around Lake Natoma as well as in the streets of Folsom. Road closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The roads that will be impacted are:
- Greenback Lane from Negro Bar to Folsom Auburn Road
- Folsom Boulevard from Greenback Lane to Iron Point Road
- Iron Point Road from Folsom Boulevard to Prairie City Road
- Prairie City Road from Iron Point Road to White Rock Road
- White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to E. Bidwell Street
- Bidwell Street from White Rock Road to Mangini Parkway
- Mangini Parkway from E. Bidwell Street to Placerville Road
- Placerville Road from Mangini Parkway to Highway 50 overpass
Police officers and course monitors will be guiding traffic, and message signs will be installed. Officials ask motorists to take caution of athletes before and during the event and are encouraged to plan ahead.