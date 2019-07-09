NAPA VALLEY (CBS13) – The Oakland Raiders have released their 2019 Training Camp Schedule including the times and dates of the joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams.
Training camp at their Napa Valley Training Complex begins on July 23 with the rookies reporting first.
Important dates include:
July 23 – Rookies report
July 26 – Veterans report
July 26 – Head Coach Jon Gruden’s first press conference
July 27 –First practice
July 27 – Derek Carr’s first press conference
July 31 – First off day
August 7-8 – Joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams
August 10 –Preseason Week 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams
August 15 – Preseason Week 2 at Arizona Cardinals
August 19 – Break camp
Oakland does not open practices to the public and attendance is by invitation only.
Raiders fans can purchase tickets for the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams online. Regular season tickets as well as single game tickets are also available for purchase on their website.
