NAPA VALLEY (CBS13) – The Oakland Raiders have released their 2019 Training Camp Schedule including the times and dates of the joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams.

Training camp at their Napa Valley Training Complex begins on July 23 with the rookies reporting first.

Important dates include:

July 23 – Rookies report

July 26 – Veterans report

July 26 – Head Coach Jon Gruden’s first press conference

July 27 –First practice

July 27 – Derek Carr’s first press conference

July 31 – First off day

August 7-8 – Joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams

August 10 –Preseason Week 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams

August 15 – Preseason Week 2 at Arizona Cardinals

August 19 – Break camp

Oakland does not open practices to the public and attendance is by invitation only.

Raiders fans can purchase tickets for the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams online. Regular season tickets as well as single game tickets are also available for purchase on their website.

