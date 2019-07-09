Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — Police say 38-year-old Cinnamon Eades of Modesto died from her injuries after being shot at the Liberty Book Store in Modesto Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 1000 block of Kansas Avenue. Officers located Eades at the scene and she was transported to the hospital.
Eades worked at Liberty Book Store, where she was shot.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.