Filed Under:Cinnamon Eades, Modesto News, Shooting investigation

MODESTO (CBS13) — Police say 38-year-old Cinnamon Eades of Modesto died from her injuries after being shot at the Liberty Book Store in Modesto Tuesday afternoon.

The scene of the shooting. (credit: Modesto Police)

Officials said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 1000 block of Kansas Avenue. Officers located Eades at the scene and she was transported to the hospital.

Eades worked at Liberty Book Store, where she was shot.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s