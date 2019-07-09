Comments
BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — A 76-year-old man was airlifted to safety after he was reported missing Monday.
The man went out on his off-road vehicle Monday afternoon and had not returned.
Rescue crews with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office found him Tuesday morning after an employee with a logging company spotted him and contacted deputies.
The man was located about five miles from French Creek, north of Feather River.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening and is expected to be okay.