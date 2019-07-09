SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The radio landscape of Sacramento is undergoing a change.

A country station for more than a decade, 101.9 The Wolf flipped over to a Mexican radio format – a simulcast of radio La Tricolor based in Marysville – on Monday.

The Wolf’s DJs posted on social media ahead of the change, bidding farewell to the station.

“We rode it out until we were told no more. The Wolf may be gone, but we’ll forever be the WolfPack,” DJ Tracy Leighann wrote in an Instagram post.

Entravision, who owns The Wolf, is also apparently planning a switchover at Hot 103.5.

Morning host Jason “Sugabear” Harris also took to Instagram to say farewell to listeners.

“No tears, no regrets, but gratefulness, for being able to entertain you through the speakers for the last 5 years,” Harris wrote.

Exactly what kind of format Hot 103.5 will be changing to has not been stated. Hot 103.5 is still broadcasting as of Tuesday, but without live DJs.

The Wolf’s social media channels have been taken offline and their website is now redirecting to La Tricolor.