SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The radio landscape of Sacramento is undergoing a change.
A country station for more than a decade, 101.9 The Wolf flipped over to a Mexican radio format – a simulcast of radio La Tricolor based in Marysville – on Monday.
The Wolf’s DJs posted on social media ahead of the change, bidding farewell to the station.
I was going to wait to post this but the word is out. The Wolf we all love, will be coming to an end. We recently found out, way beyond our control, that Entravision has decided to fold The Wolf. You will no longer hear me on-air and sometime at the end of the week you won’t hear our favorite country artists on 101.9 or 98.9 in Northern California. This has become my family and I am beyond blessed to have worked for 2 amazing men who have opened so many doors and given me opportunities that are virtually unheard of for someone in my position. The Wolf, as well as our sister station, HOT 103.5, will always have a place in my heart. We worked our asses off because we all have a passion for what we do. We rode it out until we were told no more. The Wolf may be gone, but we’ll forever be the WolfPack. I’m not sure what’s next just yet but I will forever have love for country music and will continue to share the new music I love. So keep an eye out for that! To all of our listeners that have become friends, thank you! Thank you for always supporting us and taking the time to listen to this girl talk about great music and all my farm shenanigans. That will continue on here for now as that is who I am. I love you guys and I’ll still see you all the events around town! ❤️💙🎶 #radio #WolfPack #HotSquad
“We rode it out until we were told no more. The Wolf may be gone, but we’ll forever be the WolfPack,” DJ Tracy Leighann wrote in an Instagram post.
Entravision, who owns The Wolf, is also apparently planning a switchover at Hot 103.5.
Morning host Jason “Sugabear” Harris also took to Instagram to say farewell to listeners.
***NEW BEGINNINGS*** • • • Today marks the end of an era. Hot 103.5 is headed in another direction as a station, resulting in my departure. No tears, no regrets, but gratefulness, for being able to entertain you through the speakers for the last 5 years. To the listeners that have supported and sustained me over the years…THANK YOU! Your loyalty has meant everything and I am forever indebted. To my radio family, THE MARATHON CONTINUES 🏁 Thank you Sacramento for welcoming me into the community with open arms. Love & respect to you all! You will still be able to see me at various events throughout the city. Farewell for now. God makes no mistakes! See you on the other side✌🏽🎙📻 #SBInTheMorning 🐻
“No tears, no regrets, but gratefulness, for being able to entertain you through the speakers for the last 5 years,” Harris wrote.
Exactly what kind of format Hot 103.5 will be changing to has not been stated. Hot 103.5 is still broadcasting as of Tuesday, but without live DJs.
The Wolf’s social media channels have been taken offline and their website is now redirecting to La Tricolor.