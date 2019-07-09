  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three men were arrested after they allegedly set a vehicle on fire in a Sacramento apartment complex parking lot on May 2.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire damaged two vehicles resulting in an approximate $20,000 fire loss. Sac Fire officials conducted an investigation and concluded that the fire was intentionally set with the use of accelerant and other combustible material.

Video surveillance caught the act on camera and officials obtained arrest warrants for Matthew Brady, 51, Garland Waldon, 53, and Jessie Collins, 53. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Sacramento Police Department, and the Elk Grove Police Department all assisted with the arrests. The three men are charged with two counts of arson of property.

 

Sacramento Fire credits the Sacramento Police Department’s Digital Forensics Unit, Post Release Community Supervision Unit, and the Career Criminal Apprehension team for the help with the arrests.

 

