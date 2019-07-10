CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police are now saying the K9 believed to have been hurt in the shooting near the Sunrise Mall was, miraculously, uninjured in the incident.

In a more detailed account of Tuesday’s incident, Citrus Heights police say K9 Axel was released to take down the suspect who was reportedly firing shots in the parking lot at the north end of the Sunrise Mall. The suspect turned towards the K9 and opened fire.

At least two rounds were fired by the suspect towards the K9s head at point-blank range, police say. The suspect then fired towards officers.

Officers then opened fire at the suspect, hitting him.

The officers say that, when the K9 came back to his handler, the dog’s face had a “significant amount of blood on it.” The K9 was then rushed to a veterinarian, with the officers believing that the K9 had been shot.

However, after getting a cleaning at the vet, police say the K9 was found to have not been shot at all.

Police believe that the blood that was all over the K9 was actually from the suspect, who did not survive.

Officers say the K9 Axel’s actions in the incident saved their lives.

Citrus Heights police are not releasing the identity of the suspect at this point.