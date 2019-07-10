DAVIS (CBS13) – The Davis Fire Department has received a new fire truck to replace the one that was riddled with bullets in the incident that left officer Natalie Corona dead.
Corona was abused by a gunman near Downtown Davis back on Jan. 10. Both Corona and Davis firefighters had responded to the scene for a traffic collision when the gunman started shooting.
The new Squad 31 arrived yesterday. S31 replaces R31 which was placed out of service after the #nataliecorona incident. During the coming weeks, our apparatus committee will work with City of Davis Fleet Services to mount our specialized rescue equipment inside S31. S33 which has been in service at Station 31 will be returned to Station 33 after S31 is placed in service. #emergencyvehicles #davisfire #davisfirefighters #newapparatus #firefighting #daviscommunity
At least four bullets pierced deep into the fire truck’s frame. The truck was parked near Corona when she was shot; the scene is also just a block away from a fire station.
Six firefighters were in the line of fire that night, the department says.
After the incident, officials said they would retire the fire truck for good.
Wednesday, the Davis Fire Department posted on Instagram that their new truck had arrived. The new truck still needs to be mounted with specialized rescue equipment, but it’s expected to go into service in the coming weeks.