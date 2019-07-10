  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Davis News, Natalie Corona

DAVIS (CBS13) – The Davis Fire Department has received a new fire truck to replace the one that was riddled with bullets in the incident that left officer Natalie Corona dead.

Corona was abused by a gunman near Downtown Davis back on Jan. 10. Both Corona and Davis firefighters had responded to the scene for a traffic collision when the gunman started shooting.

At least four bullets pierced deep into the fire truck’s frame. The truck was parked near Corona when she was shot; the scene is also just a block away from a fire station.

Six firefighters were in the line of fire that night, the department says.

After the incident, officials said they would retire the fire truck for good.

Wednesday, the Davis Fire Department posted on Instagram that their new truck had arrived. The new truck still needs to be mounted with specialized rescue equipment, but it’s expected to go into service in the coming weeks.

