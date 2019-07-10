Comments
COLOMA (CBS13) – El Dorado County Detectives are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob the Sutter Center Market in Coloma on June 28.
Police say that the suspect entered the market and placed items on the counter to purchase before pulling out a knife and demanding money from the register. The store clerk ran from the store while the suspect left on foot.
The suspect is described as a white adult male in his early to mid 20’s, 5’6″ to 5’9″ with a thin build. Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes this person to contact Detective Jeff Sargent at (530) 621-6600.