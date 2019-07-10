  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Nearly a month after Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s life was cut short, donations have been pouring in, honoring her memory.

O’Sullivan was shot and killed while on duty last month, in what authorities are calling a police ambush.

That fund was so successful that the Sacramento Police Department has raised more than $20,000 for a K-9 through a GoFundMe page. On Wednesday, the department joined O’Sullivan’s family to call on the public to continue donating to the fund.

READ ALSO: Officer Works With Local Brewery To Create ‘O’SULLI #349’ IPA For Fallen Officer

The family is now hoping to raise enough money to donate a K-9 to the Martinez Police Department.

“This has been the worst situation for my family. But even in the worst situations, it can bring out the best in people,” said Denis O’Sullivan, Tara’s father.

Going forward, the O’Sullivan family is hoping to select additional departments in need of K-9 officers.

Donation link for the police canine campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/tara-osullivan-police-canine-memorial

Donation link for the CAHP Credit Union for people who don’t have a GoFundMe:

https://www.cahpcu.org/OfficerTaraOSullivanMemorialFund

Donation link for the general support campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/tara-osullivan-memory-continuation-campaign

