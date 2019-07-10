SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Lady Bird” made Sacramento a star on the big screen – and its producers are making sure it continues to honor its roots.
A24 Films, the production house and distributor behind “Lady Bird,” will be publicly screening several of its best films across the country this summer. The films will be shown in the locations where the films took place.
Called “A24 Public Access,” the distributor teased the screenings in posts to their social media accounts.
“Lady Bird” will be the first screening of the series. Very specific locations were given for the screening: In Sacramento, the map coordinates 38° 34′ 35″N 121° 28′ 47″W were given – which places it at a parking lot at the corner of 20th and J streets.
In a Twitter post on Wednesday, it appears that the film will be shown on a billboard right next to the parking lot.
Other A24 films will be shown on billboards in other cities.
No other information about the screening, like if reservations are required, have been released. Check A24’s website for more information:
“Lady Bird” was written and directed by Sacramento native Greta Gerwig. A coming-of-age story starring Saoirse Ronan as the titular character, the film went on to earn five Academy Award nominations.