MODESTO (CBS13) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested for the killing of a Modesto adult book store employee, police say.
The incident happened a little after 2 p.m. at the Liberty Adult Book Store on Kansas Avenue. The worker, 38-year-old Cinnamon Eades, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, but was soon pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the suspect – a Modesto man named Favian Ramirez – had bought something at the store, then shot Eades. Ramirez then looted the cash register and left in a car that he was apparently test driving from a local used car dealership.
Modesto police say, with the help of the dealership, they were able to identify Ramirez as the suspect.
Ramirez was later arrested at a home in Ceres. He is facing charges of murder and robbery.