  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Recall


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Universal Security Instruments is recalling about 180 thousand smoke alarms because they may not alert people of smoke or fire.

The battery-powered smoke and fire alarms can have a misaligned internal switch that causes the alarms to not activate. They were sold online from July 2015 to December 2016 for about 10 dollars. The company has received 134 reports of failure to properly operate.

Credit: Universal Security Instruments

The recalled smoke and fire alarms are:

  • 10-year
  • battery-operated
  • Model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB
  • Date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11
  • 5 and a half inches in diameter
  • white
  • “Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” printed on the front.

The model number and date code can be found on a label on the back.

Credit: Universal Security Instruments

Customers should immediately press the test button to determine if the smoke alarm is working properly.  If the smoke alarm does not sound during the test, consumers should immediately contact Universal Security for a replacement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s