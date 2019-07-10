  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After a record-setting winter of rain and snow which carried into the spring, Sacramento’s two day a week watering schedule remains in effect for all utilities customers this summer.

The City of Sacramento says even-numbered addresses are allowed to water on Wednesdays and Sundays, while odd-numbered addresses may water on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

City officials say that the schedule is important to support long-term conservation measures.

The two day a week schedule runs from March 1 to October 1. From November 1 to February 28, the schedule is reduced to one day per week. No matter the season, watering is allowed from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. only.

 

