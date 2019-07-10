  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:drowning, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, Woodward Reservoir


WOODWARD RESERVOIR (CBS13) — A second person has died at Woodward Reservoir this week, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s department.

Authorities said the individual, an adult woman, drowned near campsite area Muir Point on Wednesday.

Citizens were reportedly performing life-saving measures on the woman when fire department crews arrived. Firefighters said the woman died around 3 p.m.

The first drowning happened early Saturday morning when deputies said a man entered the reservoir to go swimming and never returned.

The Sheriff’s Department was notified about an hour later and initiated a search for the man. His body was located around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators believed alcohol may be a factor in that incident.

