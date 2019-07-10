  • CBS13On Air

STANISLAUS COUNTY

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Stockton fire chief Erik Newman has formally been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

Credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office

Last month Newman was arrested at the Stockton City Hall for the alleged dispute that took place in Turlock.

He was set to retire at the end of June but was placed on leave following his arrest.

A spokesperson said Newman was offered a job with the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, but the department will reserve comment until more information is available about his arrest.

Newman posted his $50,000 bail and is due back in court on July 19.

