CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police identified the suspect in the officer-involved shooting Tuesday as 26-year-old Grayson Schuessler of Orangevale.
Officers said Schuessler shot at officers with a .657 magnum revolver and said he was also in possession of a black airsoft gun that resembled a semi-automatic handgun, as well as over 20 additional rounds for the revolver.
READ MORE: Stray Bullet From Citrus Heights Shootout Shatters Car Windshield With Mom, Toddler Inside
Schuessler reportedly opened fire on officers outside of the Sunrise Mall Tuesday evening. Officers returned gunfire and killed him at the scene.
Police are hailing K-9 Officer Axel a hero because he was first to run toward the suspect. They say he prevented other people from getting hurt.
Officers initially believed Axel was shot in the face during the gunfire, but later learned the blood on his face was from Schuessler.
READ ALSO: Police: K9 Was Not Hurt In Citrus Heights Shooting; Blood Was From Suspect
The K-9 Handler involved was grazed by a bullet through his shirt, not his bullet-proof vest, and is expected to be okay.
The Schuessler was also found to be on felony probation for elder abuse.
The motive for Schuessler’s actions is still under investigation, police said.