SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are still working to identify the parents of the toddler who was abandoned at a fire station on June 30.
Authorities say they’re still awaiting the results of the paternity test to determine if the woman who claims to be the child’s mother is who she says she is.
The child was reportedly abandoned in a Walmart parking lot. On July 2, a woman came forward, saying she’s the little girl’s mother, but police & Child Protective Services are not ready to reunite them, just yet.
No charges have been filed at this time.