PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A dangerous Washington State fugitive is in custody after a welfare check on Tuesday turned into a chase.
According to a statement released from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Lippert caught his eye on a black Toyota Tundra pickup driving erratically. The deputy followed the pickup heading westbound on Interstate 80 and pulled it over for several vehicle code violations. As Deputy Lippert approached the pickup, it sped off onto the off-ramp of westbound 80, driving the opposite direction of traffic.
Deputy Lippert did not follow in the sake of safety, however he, a sergeant, and several other deputies attempted to catch the black pickup at the Highway 193 and I-80 intersection. After combing the area, they found the black pickup in the back of an industrial complex along with a building which looked to have been broken into. The Deputy called for additional units, including Sgt. Scofield and his K-9 Sonic. When they entered the building, Sonic alerted his handler to a white van which looked to be unoccupied. As they approached the van, the headlights came on and the engine began revving. Deputies immediately commanded the occupants to get out of the van. They complied and were arrested.
The pickup was being driven by Amber Moreland, 29, and her boyfriend Paul Conklin, 33. Deputies found stolen property, handguns, and several thousands in cash in the back of the pickup. Conklin had a warrant out of Washington state, and a $750,000 burglary warrant from San Diego. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, carrying and possessing a loaded firearm, and conspiracy.
Moreland had several thousands of dollars in warrants. She was charged with conspiracy, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a crime, and committing a felony while out on bail.
The duo is behind bars at the Auburn Jail with no bail.