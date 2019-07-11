Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested a man suspected of robbing the same Elk Grove convenience store twice.
According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the most recent incident happened early Monday morning. An armed man walked into an am/pm store on Harbor Point Drive and robbed the place.
Investigators were able to link that suspect to an earlier armed robbery at the same store back on May 18.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Elk Grove resident Jeffrey LaCalle.
Wednesday, LaCalle was soon arrested and taken to Sacramento County Jail. He is facing two counts of robbery, criminal threats and a probation violation.