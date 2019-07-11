  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested a man suspected of robbing the same Elk Grove convenience store twice.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the most recent incident happened early Monday morning. An armed man walked into an am/pm store on Harbor Point Drive and robbed the place.

Investigators were able to link that suspect to an earlier armed robbery at the same store back on May 18.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Elk Grove resident Jeffrey LaCalle.

Wednesday, LaCalle was soon arrested and taken to Sacramento County Jail. He is facing two counts of robbery, criminal threats and a probation violation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s