SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Video games are taking over the California State Fair!
Esports Gaming will be at the fair and is hosting the Bear Cup Tournament on the Republic of Gamers stage. People are invited to play various games like Fortnite, Smash Bros., Overwatch, NBA 2k., and more! Meet and greets are also happening with Esports players from SF Shock, Kings Guard, Nairo and Garret G.
During the last weekend of the fair, UC Davis, UC Berkeley and Sac State will face off in collegiate tournament!
The Esports area will be open all 17 days of the fair.
