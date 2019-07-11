Filed Under:folsom news

FOLSOM (CBS13) – A chiropractor who works in Folsom has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching a patient, police say.

The Folsom Police Department says they recently got a report that a chiropractor, Dr. Kenneth Arthur Frank, had allegedly touched the intimate area of a woman during a session.

An arrest warrant was issued in Sacramento County, but Frank was arrested on Thursday in El Dorado County.

Frank is now facing a charge of sexual battery.

No other details about the alleged incident are being released at this time due to the nature of the case.

