FOLSOM (CBS13) – A chiropractor who works in Folsom has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching a patient, police say.
The Folsom Police Department says they recently got a report that a chiropractor, Dr. Kenneth Arthur Frank, had allegedly touched the intimate area of a woman during a session.
An arrest warrant was issued in Sacramento County, but Frank was arrested on Thursday in El Dorado County.
Frank is now facing a charge of sexual battery.
No other details about the alleged incident are being released at this time due to the nature of the case.