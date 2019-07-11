Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Law enforcement officers in Modesto served warrants today as part of a multi-jurisdictional gang crackdown.
The crackdown is part of an ongoing effort to combat the increase in crimes committed by members of the Norteno street gang, according to a statement from the Modesto Police Department.
During their operations, authorities seized firearms that were in the possession of suspected gang members.
Officers are serving warrants across San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties.