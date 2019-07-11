  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fracking, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is firing California’s top oil and gas regulator over an increase in state permits for hydraulic fracturing and allegations of conflict of interest among senior officials.

Newsom’s chief of staff asked the state’s natural resources secretary to fire Ken Harris on Thursday.

Ann O’Leary’s request came hours after advocacy groups Consumer Watchdog and FracTracker Allliance released a report showing officials working in the division of oil and gas own stock in companies they are responsible for regulating. It also showed the department has drastically increased fracking permits.

Harris has led the state’s Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources in 2015.

O’Leary says Newsom was unaware of the increase in fracking permits and that he is concerned about fracking’s environmental impact.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s