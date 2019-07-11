  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Modesto News, san joaquin county, stanislaus county

MODESTO (CBS13) – Law enforcement officers are serving search and arrest warrants as part of a large multi-jurisdiction gang operation on Thursday.

Very few details about the operation have been released, but the Modesto Police Department says the effort comes after an “ongoing lengthy investigation to combat crime in our counties.”

Several undisclosed locations throughout San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties are being raided.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies are helping in the operation.

More information to come.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s