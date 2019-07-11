Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Law enforcement officers are serving search and arrest warrants as part of a large multi-jurisdiction gang operation on Thursday.
Very few details about the operation have been released, but the Modesto Police Department says the effort comes after an “ongoing lengthy investigation to combat crime in our counties.”
Several undisclosed locations throughout San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties are being raided.
Multiple local, state and federal agencies are helping in the operation.
More information to come.