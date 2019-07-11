Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – No more walking to and from your car anymore at the California State Fair!
SMUD is partnering with Cal Expo and the California State Fair to provide guests with a new, safe way to get around! Developed by Local Motors, Olli, the self-driving electric shuttle seats up to eight people and will provide guests with a free ride from the parking lot to the main gate.
Olli will be available for use every day of the State Fair!
