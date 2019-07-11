



– If you’re looking for the perfect selfie, then head to the Bank of America Selfie Experience at the California State Fair!

A variety of different exhibits are open for you to check out and get the perfect picture! There is a variety of colorful and stylish themed-rooms from shabby-chic ’70s to Dinosaurs in the Dark to a Candy Wonderland.

Ball pit Dive on in!

Cactus Chair Sit at your own risk

Wonka Chocolate Bar Caution: Do Not Attempt To Eat

Record Surf Surf the music!

Jurassic Dark Ever see a dino this color?

Unicorn Get a magical selfie with this magical animal!

Jurassic Dark This Dinosaur is bigger in person!

Rose Chair Sit on a bed of roses

Candy Land Caution Again: Do Not Attempt To Eat

Lastly, on the way out, take a selfie in the giant ball pit!

More information on the fair here.