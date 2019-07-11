  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMLove Island
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California State Fair, Colorful, Selfie, Selfie Experience


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you’re looking for the perfect selfie, then head to the Bank of America Selfie Experience at the California State Fair!

A variety of different exhibits are open for you to check out and get the perfect picture! There is a variety of colorful and stylish themed-rooms from shabby-chic ’70s to Dinosaurs in the Dark to a Candy Wonderland.

Lastly, on the way out, take a selfie in the giant ball pit!

More information on the fair here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s