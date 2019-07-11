Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you’re looking for the perfect selfie, then head to the Bank of America Selfie Experience at the California State Fair!
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you’re looking for the perfect selfie, then head to the Bank of America Selfie Experience at the California State Fair!
A variety of different exhibits are open for you to check out and get the perfect picture! There is a variety of colorful and stylish themed-rooms from shabby-chic ’70s to Dinosaurs in the Dark to a Candy Wonderland.
Lastly, on the way out, take a selfie in the giant ball pit!
More information on the fair here.