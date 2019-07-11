An RV went up in flames on Thursday in South Sacramento.

The scene is at 5901 Florin Road. It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s