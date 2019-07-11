Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in identifying a John Doe who was found on a Stockton street.
The man was found near Pacific and Yokuts avenues back on June 27. He was suffering from an undisclosed medical condition that prompted first responders to take him to the hospital.
Police have not been able to identify the man, even with fingerprints.
Stockton police are now looking for the man’s family or friends.
The man is believed to be between 40-60 years old.
Anyone who knows the man or his family is asked to call Stockton police at (209) 937-8323.