SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fraudulent GoFundMe pages are popping up, targeting people who want to donate in honor of fallen officer Tara O’Sullivan.
Sources close to the family tell CBS13 they have asked that multiple GoFundMe pages be taken down because the people collecting have no connection to Tara or her family.
There are three legitimate donation links, which are endorsed by Officer O’Sullivan’s family and the Sacramento Police Department.
The first is the Tara O’Sullivan Police Canine Memorial go fund me page. This is a new page that was created just two days ago with a goal of raising $40,000 for the Canine Association. Tara’s dad is listed as the organizer on this campaign. They already raised $22,000 from a previous GoFundMe page. That money is earmarked for a police department K-9. The new page will be raising money for additional dogs. The next one is planned to go to Martinez PD.
There are two other legitimate donation links:
– Tara O’Sullivan Memory Continuation Campaign
– CAHP Credit Union: The Officer Tara O’Sullivan Memorial Fund
Money from these funds is going to support the family.
O’Sullivan was shot and killed in June while on duty in what authorities are calling an ambush.