SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The band Twenty One Pilots will be making a stop at the Golden 1 Center come November.

The alternative rap band announced several new dates for their “Banditø Tour” on Thursday. Sacramento is set to host Twenty One Pilots on Nov. 3.

Twenty One Pilots is a duo, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, known for their genre-defying music. The group has won a Grammy Award and their music has been featured on the soundtrack for the film “Suicide Squad.”

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

