SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Looking for a job? Walmart is looking to hire hundreds of truck drivers in the coming months.
The retail giant announced on Thursday that it’s looking for more support for its Sacramento and Porterville distribution centers. In total, the company says they’re looking for 200 truck drivers.
Walmart recently announced a pay increase for its drivers. Newly hired drivers can make up to $87,500 in their first year, the company says.
Paid time off and predictable schedules are some of the benefits Walmart says they provide their drivers.
Truckers need to have at least 30 months of full-time experience, with no traffic violations over the past three years, in order to drive for Walmart.
Anyone interested is asked to apply at the website drive4walmart.com