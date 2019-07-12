TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say an unknown man who went into a pair of campers’ tent was shot and killed, Tuolumne County authorities say.
The incident happened early Thursday morning at Deadman’s campground in the Stanislaus National Forest.
According to the sheriff’s office, a couple was sleeping when a 36-year-old Watsonville man who they didn’t know went into their tent. The woman woke up to the man on top of her.
Her yelling soon woke up her boyfriend and a confrontation ensued.
At some point during the struggle, the Watsonville man was shot. He died at the scene, authorities say.
The name of the man killed has not been released at this point.
Investigators have finished their preliminary report on the incident and are now working with the district attorney’s office to determine if any arrests will be made.