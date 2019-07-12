LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Lake Tahoe is not a place to be for allergy sufferers. It’s seeing high pollen counts.

From Truckee to Tahoe City, the tree pollen count is high. You can see it everywhere.

“I am seeing a lot more pollen this year. My allergies are a lot worse than they have been before,” said Talia Garcia.

Garcia waits tables at the Blue Agave in Tahoe City. She says it’s been a busy season.

“Having to wipe down tables for people they leave and come back and there is pollen all over the place,” she said.

The same is happening down the road at Squaw Valley. You can see it on the patio furniture, grills, and tennis courts.

“My eyes get all puffy and I get a runny nose,” said one person.

Experts say a long winter coupled with a wet spring after years of drought has caused the pollen count to rise — particularly pine tree pollen. At 199 PPM Lake Tahoe has one of the highest pollen counts in the country.

“I wasn’t counting on that,” said visitor Kyle Daniels.

It’s not good news for folks like Kyle Daniels who’ve escaped the Bay Area to the high country with high hopes for clean fresh air.

“I have to use my inhaler more,” he said.

Get those inhalers and allergy medications close by for the near future.

“Without it, I don’t know what I’d do,” he said.

Pinecone pollen can leave up to 5 pounds of dust in two to four weeks.