Another earthquake has hit the area of Ridgecrest in Southern California.
The magnitude 4.9 earthquake happened at 6:11 a.m.
Communities in Southern California had just begun clearing up the damage after an earthquake that struck on the morning of July 4th when a quake even stronger rattled the area just over 24 hours later.
The two earthquakes were the strongest to hit the region in decades. The 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck on Independence Day was centered near Ridgecrest, a community west of the Mojave Desert and about 150 miles north of Los Angeles.
It sent residents running out of their homes, and the thousands of aftershocks that followed kept them on edge for hours.
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit the same area a day later rocked buildings and cracking streets and foundations.