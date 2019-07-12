MANTECA (CBS13) – At least one person has died after a major crash in Manteca on Friday afternoon.
The scene is near Spreckels Avenue and Dupont Court.
Manteca police say the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m., but it’s unclear exactly what led up to the crash. Several vehicles were involved – and the crash left one person trapped. That person, who was unresponsive, was soon extricated from the vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt in the crash. Police are investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors.
Authorities have not released the name of the person killed.
The roads in the area will be closed for the next several hours due to the incident, Manteca police say. Drivers should avoid the area if at all possible.