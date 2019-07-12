Filed Under:Manteca News

MANTECA (CBS13) – At least one person has died after a major crash in Manteca on Friday afternoon.

The scene is near Spreckels Avenue and Dupont Court.

Manteca police say the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m., but it’s unclear exactly what led up to the crash. Several vehicles were involved – and the crash left one person trapped. That person, who was unresponsive, was soon extricated from the vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt in the crash. Police are investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors.

Authorities have not released the name of the person killed.

The roads in the area will be closed for the next several hours due to the incident, Manteca police say. Drivers should avoid the area if at all possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s