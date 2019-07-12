MODESTO (CBS13) – Thirty-eight arrests, 21 guns seized, and the prevention of a murder and home invasion robbery.
Those are the results of a multi-agency gang investigation involving Modesto police, the California Highway Patrol and the state Department of Justice.
Dubbed “Operation Red Desert,” the operation started last year when investigators say they started to see an uptick in violence. They discovered a connection with the Nuestra Familia prison gang and Norteno street gang.
Officials say local street gang members were carrying out the orders of high-ranking prison gang members.
“These gang members will go around and case the neighborhoods, find families who are at work or school, and break into their house – stealing jewelry, prescription pills to sell,” said gang investigator Michael Rokaitis.
Investigators say property crimes have the biggest impact on communities, but the charges on the 38 suspects also include conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and home invasion robbery.
We have enough prisoners. At the mere hint of running, cancel one.