SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Around a half-million people are expected to be coming to the California State Fair this year. Big crowds always bring up safety concerns, but Cal Expo has a full-time police department, and they say they are prepared for anything.
“Too amazing. This place turns into a city overnight,” Police Chief Joe Robillard said.
Eight-hundred acres, hundreds of thousands of people, dozens of rides and attractions are all being constantly monitored.
“Our crime stats are going way down and I love that trend…we’re going to continue with that momentum,” Robillard said.
Metal detectors and bag checks are at every entrance. Then once inside, security teams are constantly monitoring footage from more than 200 surveillance cameras.
Additional officers are being brought in to patrol and to help create a sense of security.
“You’ll see officers feeding the horses or having pictures taken on our motorcycles or little children giving dog bones to our canine officers,” Robillard said.
On nights when fair attendance is higher, more officers will be assigned.