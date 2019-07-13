SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – The party’s over for a Dixon man after he allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of champagne.
In late June, a Vacaville Nugget employee noticed several bottles of high-end champagne had gone missing from a display case. Suspecting that some of the bottles may have been stolen, he asked the store manager to review the store’s surveillance video. The manager then noticed that on June 25 around 7:37 p.m. that a man allegedly walked out of the store without paying for 14 bottles of champagne, according to a Vacaville Police Department statement.
Police sent photos and video of the man to other law enforcement agencies and a detective in Elk Grove recognized the man as Michael Karr, a suspect who had been arrested three hours earlier for allegedly stealing paint from a hobby shop. He had been cited for petty theft and released.
Detectives say that the clothes the man was wearing in the hobby shop surveillance footage matched the clothing worn by the man in the Nugget surveillance video.
Police obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Karr on suspicion of theft over $1,000. He was booked into Solano County Jail on $35,000 bail.