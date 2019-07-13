Comments
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY (CBS13) – A Sacramento-area man is dead after a motorcycle crash in the Oceano Dunes south of San Luis Obispo.
State park rangers say at around 3 p.m. this afternoon, an 18-year-old man who was riding his motorcycle was found unconscious near a 30-foot dune. He was riding on a 30-foot dune when he traveled off the dune and was separated from his motorcycle, investigators say.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.