  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PMJudge Judy
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY (CBS13) – A Sacramento-area man is dead after a motorcycle crash in the Oceano Dunes south of San Luis Obispo.

State park rangers say at around 3 p.m. this afternoon, an 18-year-old man who was riding his motorcycle was found unconscious near a 30-foot dune. He was riding on a 30-foot dune when he traveled off the dune and was separated from his motorcycle, investigators say.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s